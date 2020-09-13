1/
Alice A. Grober
Grober, Alice A. WYNANTSKILL Alice A. Grober passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 12, 2020. Daughter of the late Daniel and Edwidge Leveshque Borden and beloved wife of the late John J. Grober. Alice was the loving mother of Marilyn (Clifford) Halpin, Alice (Rick) O'Brien; and grandmother of Taylor and Danielle Halpin and Steven and Christine O'Brien. In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Borden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill. Family and friends may visit with Alice's family on Tuesday from 8 9 a.m. at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Avenue, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands would be appreciated.




Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7651
