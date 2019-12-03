|
|
Adams, Alice (Chevalier) HALFMOON It is with great sorrow that the family of Alice (Chevalier) Adams announce her passing. Born April 10, 1930 she has followed her family into eternal peace on December 1, 2019. She was the youngest child of the late William and Eva (Sabourin) Chevalier. She leaves behind her children, Debra (George) Bellerose, Thomas Adams, Elsie (Carmelo) Bonarrigo and Roger (Gladys) Adams; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Jay Adams, Sr.; and her son, Timothy Jay Adams, Jr.; all her siblings: brothers, Leo, Arthur, Edward, Father Omer, Clarence, Harvey, Francis and Earl Chevalier; and sisters, Alida Ayotte, Evelyn Prouty, Rita Moss, Loretta Proctor, Eleanor Lape and Jeanette Belleard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Alice's nephew, Reverend Tom Chevalier on Thursday morning, December 5 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd Cohoes N.Y. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. prior to Mass in the Church. Those wishing to remember Alice may make donations in her memory to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to Church of The Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd Cohoes NY 12047 To leave a treasured memory or an expression of sympathy, please visit, fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019