Gorowitz, Alice B. REXFORD Alice B. Gorowitz, 84 of Coburg Village in Rexford, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in New York City, Alice resided in the Bronx during her youth and was a graduate of New York University. She later resided in Philadelphia where she graduated from Temple University. Alice was a much loved second grade teacher for 19 years at Brown School in Schenectady. She was so loved by her students that some of them even invited her to their weddings years later. Alice was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. Alice was married to Bernard Gorowitz until his passing in 2014. Loving mother of Ellen Gorowitz and her husband James Rooney of Arlington, Mass., and Marjorie Shields and her husband Brian Shields of Delmar. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Martin Liebowitz and his wife Marion of East Setauket, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Vanessa and Leora Rooney. Alice was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Liebowitz. Alice will be remembered by her family for her constant generosity. Services were held on Thursday in Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady with interment in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Gates of Heaven or a . To leave a condolence message for the family, visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 27, 2019