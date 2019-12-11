Neary, Alice Clarke DELMAR Alice Clarke Neary passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Neary; and is survived by her two sons, Thomas and Patrick; daughter-in-law Michele; and her grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan and Kevin. She is also survived by many Molloy, Alfaro, Rhatigan and Neary nieces and nephews. Born in the Bronx, Alice spent her early years working in New York City before moving to Delmar in 1965. Devoted to her family, Alice made raising her two young boys her full-time career. Later on, she gave her time to volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Albany Institute of History and Art. Alice was an avid walker long before it became popular amongst the masses and she always maintained a healthy lifestyle. Alice's fashion sense was all her own, and her grace, beauty and understated elegant manner will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made on Alice's behalf to Snack & Friends, 316 E 53rd St., New York, NY, 10022. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019