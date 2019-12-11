Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Clarke Neary. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Pl. Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neary, Alice Clarke DELMAR Alice Clarke Neary passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Neary; and is survived by her two sons, Thomas and Patrick; daughter-in-law Michele; and her grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan and Kevin. She is also survived by many Molloy, Alfaro, Rhatigan and Neary nieces and nephews. Born in the Bronx, Alice spent her early years working in New York City before moving to Delmar in 1965. Devoted to her family, Alice made raising her two young boys her full-time career. Later on, she gave her time to volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Albany Institute of History and Art. Alice was an avid walker long before it became popular amongst the masses and she always maintained a healthy lifestyle. Alice's fashion sense was all her own, and her grace, beauty and understated elegant manner will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made on Alice's behalf to Snack & Friends, 316 E 53rd St., New York, NY, 10022.







Neary, Alice Clarke DELMAR Alice Clarke Neary passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Neary; and is survived by her two sons, Thomas and Patrick; daughter-in-law Michele; and her grandchildren, Shannon, Ryan and Kevin. She is also survived by many Molloy, Alfaro, Rhatigan and Neary nieces and nephews. Born in the Bronx, Alice spent her early years working in New York City before moving to Delmar in 1965. Devoted to her family, Alice made raising her two young boys her full-time career. Later on, she gave her time to volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Albany Institute of History and Art. Alice was an avid walker long before it became popular amongst the masses and she always maintained a healthy lifestyle. Alice's fashion sense was all her own, and her grace, beauty and understated elegant manner will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made on Alice's behalf to Snack & Friends, 316 E 53rd St., New York, NY, 10022. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close