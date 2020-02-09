Chandler, Alice D. SCHENECTADY Alice D. Chandler, 68 of Schenectady, died after a long illness on February 6, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1951, in Chadbourn, N.C., to the late Garfield and Alice Gause. Alice moved to Albany in 1970 where she met her husband of nearly 50 years Willie. She loved antique shopping, history and spent most of her free time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Willie L. Chandler of Schenectady; daughters, Andrea Chandler of Schenectady, Betty Chandler of Washington, D.C., Regina Chandler of Washington, D.C., and Alison Chandler of Schenectady; and grandchildren, Anwar Nesbitt, Avani Nesbitt, and Tatiana Jackson all of Schenectady. Alice also leaves behind five brothers and three sisters: Alma R. Malloy of Folcroft, Pa., Gloria Gause of Raleigh, N.C., Minister Wanda Cromartie (Dexter) of Hartford, Conn., Rudolph Gause, Marshall Gause of Albany, Leon Gause of Colonie, James Gause of West Coxsackie, and Russell Gause of Chadbourn, N.C. In addition to her parents, three brothers, Alfin Shabazz and Equilla Gause both of Albany, and Wayne Gause of Chadbourn, N.C.; and many beloved nieces and nephews, predeceased her. A visitation for Alice will take place on February 13, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., with services at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will immediately follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020