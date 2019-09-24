Quinn, Alice Dalmar DELMAR Alice Dalmar Quinn, 88 of Delmar and Bolton Landing, N.Y., died on September 20, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late George D. von der Heyde and Alice Carlson von der Heyde. Born in Montclair, N.J. on July 18, 1931, she spent her childhood years in Verona and Monmouth Beach, N.J. She graduated from Verona High School in 1949, attended Hood College, and graduated from the New York Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 with a bachelor of Science degree. In 1955 she married Brian, whom she met in New York City while he was a student at Cornell Medical College. After several moves, they settled in Delmar in 1963, where they raised their six children. She was an extraordinary woman devoted to her family and nursing. In her early years, she worked at Albany Hospital, followed by volunteering in St. Peter's Hospital Emergency Department. Later on, she worked as a medical assistant at the Bone and Joint Center, and she was a wonderful help in assisting her husband on multiple orthopedic assignments overseas. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Albany and Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Bolton Landing. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Dr. Brian O'M Quinn; four sons, David (Lindsey), Brian (Gail), James (Karen), Michael (Kristen); and one daughter, Jean (R. Maxwell). She was predeceased by a daughter, Cathleen Marie Quinn. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren (Brian, Patrick, Brendan, Julianne, Calley, Oliver, Max, Christine, Caroline, Michael, Kelly, Devin, Avery); and two stepgrandsons (Benjamin and Jake). She is also survived by one sister, Nancy Needham of Virginia Beach, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews. The family gives special thanks to her caregivers of the past two years, Maria, Jeanette, and Crystal. In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, N.Y. on Wednesday, September 25 at 11 a.m. for family and friends. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice Inc., in Glens Falls, N.Y. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019