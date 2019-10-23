Fazziola, Alice Flynn TROY Alice Flynn Fazziola, 92, passed away October 21, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Magnhild Zakariassen. After many years of employment, Alice retired from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Alice enjoyed volunteering for Hospice and for the Red Cross, spending summers at Wiawaka Holiday House on Lake George, and was a member of the Ilium Literary Club of Troy. Alice is survived by two daughters, Christine Pomykacz and Joann (late Robert) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren, Colleen (David) Ash, Darb (Lisa) Fitzgerald, and Brian Fitzgerald, and Amy (Jay) Goggin and Brian (Andrea) Pomykacz; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Bilborough; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Flynn; her stepchildren, Ann, Frank, Lynn and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two husbands, Joseph C. "Darb" Flynn and Frank Fazziola. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the third floor at Eddy Heritage House for their loving care. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. at Parkview Ct., Troy on Thursday from 8 until 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019