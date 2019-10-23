Alice Flynn Fazziola

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Flynn Fazziola.
Service Information
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-7651
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fazziola, Alice Flynn TROY Alice Flynn Fazziola, 92, passed away October 21, 2019, at Eddy Heritage House surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Magnhild Zakariassen. After many years of employment, Alice retired from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Alice enjoyed volunteering for Hospice and for the Red Cross, spending summers at Wiawaka Holiday House on Lake George, and was a member of the Ilium Literary Club of Troy. Alice is survived by two daughters, Christine Pomykacz and Joann (late Robert) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren, Colleen (David) Ash, Darb (Lisa) Fitzgerald, and Brian Fitzgerald, and Amy (Jay) Goggin and Brian (Andrea) Pomykacz; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Bilborough; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Flynn; her stepchildren, Ann, Frank, Lynn and Lisa; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two husbands, Joseph C. "Darb" Flynn and Frank Fazziola. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff on the third floor at Eddy Heritage House for their loving care. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave. at Parkview Ct., Troy on Thursday from 8 until 10 a.m.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.