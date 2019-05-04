Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Presbyterian Church 1915 5th Avenue Troy , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Joseph’s Cemetery Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dunne, Alice Garan TROY Alice Garan Dunne, 92 of Troy, passed away quietly on Tuesday, May 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her cherished family. Born in New York City, Alice was the younger daughter of Louis and Jennie Garan. She graduated from Queens College, where she earned a degree in Sociology at the age 19. Alice met her husband to be, William A. Dunne when he was in service to the United States Navy during World War II. The couple was married in 1951 and moved to Troy, where she worked as a customer representative for New York Telephone, until she left to raise her children. She was very active in supporting her community, volunteering at the Troy School District, Troy Public Library, Rensselaer County Council for the Arts, Rensselaer County Historical Society, the Sisters of St. Joseph Development Office and served on the board of the Seton Health Auxiliary. Alice was also a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Troy for more than 60 years, serving in many volunteer capacities. Alice leaves behind her husband of nearly 68 years, Bill; her son Bill (Theresa Setzer) of Delmar; her daughter Jennifer (Jonathan Kolber) of Thornton, Colo.; and her nephew Dr. Richard S. Urban II (Judy) of Pittsburgh, Pa. She was predeceased by her parents, loving sister Jo Urban; beloved aunt Elza Petro; and her in-laws, James and Mary Dunne. Funeral service for Alice will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. in the First United Presbyterian Church, 1915 5th Ave., Troy with Reverend Gusti Newquist officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy, following the church service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy, on Monday, May 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church or to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.







