Grant, Alice ALBANY Alice Grant, 86 of Albany, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home with her Elvis Presley memorabilia surrounded by her loved ones and embraced by love. Wife of the late Clarence Grant; beloved mother of Brenda Lee (Gee) Outing; grandmother of Donald (Tamara) Vachon III, Raymond Wilkins, Richie Smith, Kiesha Outing, Jacquesha Outing and Janguia Outing. Also survived by several great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Carmen Morales. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday after 12 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019