Wagner, Alice H. SELKIRK Alice H. Wagner, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Alice was the daughter of the late Albin and Katherine Johnson. Alice was the devoted wife to Andrew Wagner; they were married 65 years. Alice was a registered nurse in health care from 1952 until her retirement. Alice was an alumni of the Memorial School of Nursing. Alice enjoyed traveling to many places including England, Norway, Holland, South Carolina, Hawaii, South Korea, especially going on cruises to new and exciting places. To Alice, family and church were everything; she loved raising one son and five daughters and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her many hobbies included sewing, painting, caning chairs, gardening, cooking and volunteering in the community. Along with her husband, Andrew, Alice is survived by her children, Gerard (Rose) Wagner, Maureen Brown, Sheila (Michael) Pizzitola, Alisa (Christopher) Barror, and Amy (Jason) Mantor; her 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Johnson; many special nieces and nephews; and many loving relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Alice was predeceased by her daughters, Rebecca and Theresa Wagner; and her brothers, Albin Roger and Steven Eugene Johnson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Americas, Central Avenue, Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in Alice's memory to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020