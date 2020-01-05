Alice H. Wagner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice H. Wagner.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Americas
Central Avenue
Albany, NY
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville , NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wagner, Alice H. SELKIRK Alice H. Wagner, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Alice was the daughter of the late Albin and Katherine Johnson. Alice was the devoted wife to Andrew Wagner; they were married 65 years. Alice was a registered nurse in health care from 1952 until her retirement. Alice was an alumni of the Memorial School of Nursing. Alice enjoyed traveling to many places including England, Norway, Holland, South Carolina, Hawaii, South Korea, especially going on cruises to new and exciting places. To Alice, family and church were everything; she loved raising one son and five daughters and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her many hobbies included sewing, painting, caning chairs, gardening, cooking and volunteering in the community. Along with her husband, Andrew, Alice is survived by her children, Gerard (Rose) Wagner, Maureen Brown, Sheila (Michael) Pizzitola, Alisa (Christopher) Barror, and Amy (Jason) Mantor; her 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Johnson; many special nieces and nephews; and many loving relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Alice was predeceased by her daughters, Rebecca and Theresa Wagner; and her brothers, Albin Roger and Steven Eugene Johnson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Americas, Central Avenue, Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in Alice's memory to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations