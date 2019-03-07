Gisburne, Alice I. ALBANY Alice I. Gisburne, 92, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Alice was born in Tonsberg, Norway on May 2, 1926, to the late Carl and Nelly Nelson. At age eight she emigrated to the United States with her parents and siblings, settling in Brooklyn. After World War II Alice married the love of her life, Edward G. Gisburne. They were married for 54 years and together they raised one daughter, Gail A. Gisburne. She will be remembered for her love of the New York Yankees. Her passion in life was her family, and especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward G. Gisburne. She is survived by her loving daughter, Gail A. Gisburne; her grandson, J. Eric Muller (and his wife Tina Muller); her great-grandchildren, Odin, Kodi, Sierra, and Kai. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Sunday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019