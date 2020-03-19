|
Fox, Alice Jean Williams Rigaud PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Alice Jean Williams Rigaud Fox, 92, formerly of Troy, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley Germantown, Pa. after a long illness. Born in Utica, she was daughter of the late John Williams and Leola Bauerle Williams; and wife of the late Albert J. Fox and many years ago, the former wife of Sidney Rigaud. She had resided in the Loudonville and Troy areas and was a valedictorian from Utica Free Academy and summa cum laude at the University of Albany State Teachers College. Alice worked many years ago at Hickey Ford and at Rensselaer Honda and prior to that taught at Cato-Meridan Central School and Albany Academy for Girls. She was a communicant of the former Church of the Ascension Episcopal in Troy and currently Trinity Church in Watervliet. Survivors include a son, Alfred John (Kim) Rigaud of Las Vegas; two daughters, Yvette Rigaud (Thor) Peterson of Edgartown, Mass. and Suzette (Brian) Hunt of Philadelphia; two stepdaughters, Carolyn (Jamie Dinkelacher) Fox of Davis, Calif. and Marion (George) Barnett of Davis, Calif.; two grandchildren, Evan Eric and Tyler Adam Hunt; and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Williams; and four sisters, Ellen Pflanz, Katherine Straub-Kidd, Margaret Cognetto and Joan Williams. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. in the Trinity Church 1336 First Ave., Watervliet with Reverend Martin Wendell, priest-in-charge, officiating. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville on Friday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Alice Jean Rigaud Fox to the Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital A119, Developmental Office, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020