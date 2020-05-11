Alice Jean Williams Rigaud Fox
Fox, Alice Jean Williams Rigaud PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Alice Jean Williams Rigaud Fox, 92, formerly of Troy, died Friday, March 13, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service has been canceled until further notice. It will be announced later and will be held in the Trinity Church, 1336 First Ave., Watervliet. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook or light a candle visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Trinity Church
