Service Information Mahar Funeral Home 43 Main Street Hoosick Falls , NY 12090 (518)-686-5123

McNeilly, Alice L. HOOSICK Alice L. McNeilly, 91 of Hoosick, passed away on May 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born on November 21, 1927, in Bennington, Vt., to Joseph and Lucy (Cottrell) Welch. Alice grew up in Hoosick and Bennington. She married Gordon McNeilly on September 6, 1947, and they had two daughters, Carol Donovan (Timothy) and Kathleen White (Kevin). Alice spent her life as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a exceptional cook and enjoyed serving her family magnificent meals and treats. Alice will forever be remembered for her apple, raspberry and lemon meringue pies, sugar cookies, bread and butter pickles, tomato juice cocktail, and amazing baked beans. Alice enjoyed gardening, which she and Gordon actively participated in well into their late eighties. Alice loved bird watching and diligently fed her backyard birds, often watching the many varieties from her patio. Alice and Gordon enjoyed traveling and visited destinations all across the United States and Ireland. Their favorite spot was the southern coast of Maine and they visited there almost yearly for over 60 years. Alice had been along time member of the Hoosick Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her daughters, Alice is survived by her grandchildren, Kate Henson (Eric), Michael Donovan (Sarah), Rachel Field (Zachary), Gregory White and Bryan White; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Owen, Tyler, Toby, Annabelle and Nathan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her husband Gordon; brother, Francis Welch; and sister, Rita Nowak. Alice's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful professionals at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls.



