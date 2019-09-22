|
Riberdy, Alice Lourdes WATERFORD Alice Lourdes Riberdy died September 21, 2019, in peace and beauty with her family by her side. Born November 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Pauline Trudell Forget of Cohoes. She married the love of her life, Donald Riberdy Jr. on April 19, 1952, and enjoyed 51 wonderful years together until his death in 2003. A graduate of Cohoes High Class of 1947, Alice worked many years for the N.Y.S. Tax Dept. retiring in 1992. She was a lifelong fan of the N.Y. Giants and Knicks remaining true no matter what kind of season they had! She was predeceased by brothers, Edward, Lawrence and Joseph Forget; and sisters, Beatrice Martin, Marie Seguin and Jeanne Ratcliffe. Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Edward Razzano of Clifton Park. She took special pride spoiling her three grandchildren, Robert (Caroline) Razzano of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dana (Kevin) Sheehan of Waterford and Tracy (Sean) Cassell of Merrimack, N.H. She loved watching her family grow with the additions of great grandchildren, Margaret, Elise and Dominic Razzano, Allison and Braden Sheehan and Maddison, Colin and Charlotte Cassell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends with whom she enjoyed so many wonderful times, especially with 'the girls of the club.' Alice loved singing, dancing and all kinds of music, spending many years singing in the choir at St. Anne's Church where she was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne. Later, Alice sang with the Silvertops at the Cohoes Senior Center. While in the nursing home, she especially enjoyed the musical performances. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the church, on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., prior to the funeral Mass. The family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their care and compassion especially the employees on A3. The nurses, aides and supervisors on A3 could not have been more caring and supportive and we will be forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations to the activities dept. at Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy,NY 12180 to promote musical entertainment for the residents would be appreciated. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019