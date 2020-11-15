Hettinger, Alice M. ALBANY Alice M. Hettinger, 86, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mae (McBride) Hettinger and was a graduate of the former Philip Schuyler High School. Miss Hettinger worked for the New York Telephone Company for 38 years, retiring in 1989 as a supervisor in administration engineering. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed traveling the world. Alice was one of the original liberated women of the world. Smart, witty and a great friend, she was much loved by her family and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Doris C. and Elias G. Khoury, and by many dear friends. She is survived by her nephews, Steven (Lynn) Khoury and Mark (Linda) Khoury; niece Virginia (Anthony Sherwell) Khoury; great-nieces, Laura (Greg) Rowe and Linsey (Tom) Mazzaferro; great-nephews, Nicholas (Jennifer Andrews) Khoury and Noah (Sarah) Khoury; and great-grandnieces, Samantha Rowe, Autumn Khoury and Isabella Mazzaferro. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com