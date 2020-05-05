Revella, Alice M. SCOTIA Alice Marie Revella (Valiquette) passed away on May 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Alice was born on November 9, 1935, to George and Marie Erwin of Loudonville. Alice loved bowling, NASCAR, Detroit Red Wings Hockey and vacationing on the New England coast. Alice worked at the Glenville Price Choper Deli for many years and rose to assistant manager and was loved by all her customers. Alice is survived by her five children, Kevin (Deborah) Valiquette, Cynthia Valiquette, Donald (Heidi) Valiquette, Lisa (Daryl) Horvath, and Paul (Christine) Valiquette. Alice is also survived by her six grandchildren, Scott (Cassandra) and Garrett Valiquette, Michael-Paul and Nicholas Croce, Hannah Valiquette and Kyle Valiquette and Brittany Carnevale; and three great-grandchildren. The Valiquette family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at The Saratoga Skilled Care Nursing Home for their caring, professional services. Services will be held at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia for the immediate family followed by her interment in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. We ask that in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.