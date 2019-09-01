Roy, Alice M. WYNANTSKILL Alice M. Roy, 89, died peacefully at her home on August 29, 2019. Born in Bangor, Maine she was the daughter of the late Merle and Josephine Guptill. She was predeceased by her husband Roland Roy Jr. and one grandson. Alice is survived by her loving children, Terry (Brenda) Roy of Poestenkill, Roxanne (Thomas) Nicolla of East Greenbush, Roland (Wendy) Roy of Rexford, Donald Roy of Wynantskill, Steven (Kimberly) Roy of Averill Park, Julie (Lou Deuel) Roy of Poestenkill; her ten grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Donald Guptill and Gordon Guptill; and her sisters, Beverly (Gerard) Valley and Gloria Guptill. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of Alice, memorial services will be private. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Alice may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or at mohawkhumane.org/donate. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019