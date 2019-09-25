Southwick, Alice M. COEYMANS Alice M. Cornwell Southwick, 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Alice was born in Albany and lived in the Ravena Coeymans area all her life. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Millie Cornwell. Alice was a 1975 graduate of R-C-S High School and for 35 years owned and operated Alice's Daycare Center in Coeymans. For 25 years, Alice was an E.M.T. for the Ravena Rescue Squad, was a member of the Ravena Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 9594. Alice enjoyed bowling, playing with her beloved dogs and organizing social events. Survivors include many cousins; two stepsons; and many extended family members. She will be missed by all her beloved friends. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion given to Alice and her family. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Friday, September 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk. Contributions in memory of Alice may be made to Community Hospice of Albany County, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019