Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Mae Hicks. View Sign

Hicks, Alice Mae ALBANY Alice Mae Hicks, 99 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Alice was born on November 24, 1919, in Glens Falls to John and Marguarette Champagne Bovee. She attended Glens Falls High School, graduating in 1937. She worked at Scripture Nursing Home in Glens Falls prior to moving to Albany, where she met the love of her life James J. Hicks. After waiting for his return from World War II they married on April 27, 1946. Alice worked at Montgomery Ward, Bond Bread and subsequently retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Civil Service. Alice was a member of CSEA Local 1000, The Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary, the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 7338 and an active communicant of Holy Spirit Church in East Greenbush. Alice was a woman of strong opinion and you always knew where you stood with her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice and Jim lived for many years in Palm Bay, Fla. enjoying the warm weather and a host of friends from all over the U.S. Their most cherished time was when they were on the dance floor at "The Hall," listening to all the swing bands and doing all the dances of that era. Mom always led and Jim followed, if he knew what was good for him. Alice was predeceased by her son James J. Hicks; and brothers, Edward, Elmer, William, Guy and Cyril Eggleston; sisters, Ruth Eggleston, Lillian LaRose, Evelyn Burrows and Ethel Wilcox. Alice and Jim shared 66 loving years together until Jim passed on July 28, 2012. Alice is survived by her son Kevin R. Hicks Sr. (Deborah) of Guilderland; daughter-in-law Shirley Hicks (late James) of Castleton; grandchildren, Kevin R. Hicks Jr., Sean M. Hicks Sr. (Heather), Lorrie L. Pizzola (Victor), Kimberli L. Carpenter (Gregory), and Jamie Hicks-Furgang (Michael); great-grandchildren, Kay-Leigh Hicks, Sierra and Anthony Pizzola, Trevor and Spencer Carpenter, Sidney Jude Furgang, Conor and Sean Hicks, Jr.; several nieces and nephews and devoted friend, Patricia Scheidel. The family extends their grateful appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility (B-3) Unit for their loving and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alice's family on Monday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











Hicks, Alice Mae ALBANY Alice Mae Hicks, 99 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Alice was born on November 24, 1919, in Glens Falls to John and Marguarette Champagne Bovee. She attended Glens Falls High School, graduating in 1937. She worked at Scripture Nursing Home in Glens Falls prior to moving to Albany, where she met the love of her life James J. Hicks. After waiting for his return from World War II they married on April 27, 1946. Alice worked at Montgomery Ward, Bond Bread and subsequently retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Civil Service. Alice was a member of CSEA Local 1000, The Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary, the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 7338 and an active communicant of Holy Spirit Church in East Greenbush. Alice was a woman of strong opinion and you always knew where you stood with her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice and Jim lived for many years in Palm Bay, Fla. enjoying the warm weather and a host of friends from all over the U.S. Their most cherished time was when they were on the dance floor at "The Hall," listening to all the swing bands and doing all the dances of that era. Mom always led and Jim followed, if he knew what was good for him. Alice was predeceased by her son James J. Hicks; and brothers, Edward, Elmer, William, Guy and Cyril Eggleston; sisters, Ruth Eggleston, Lillian LaRose, Evelyn Burrows and Ethel Wilcox. Alice and Jim shared 66 loving years together until Jim passed on July 28, 2012. Alice is survived by her son Kevin R. Hicks Sr. (Deborah) of Guilderland; daughter-in-law Shirley Hicks (late James) of Castleton; grandchildren, Kevin R. Hicks Jr., Sean M. Hicks Sr. (Heather), Lorrie L. Pizzola (Victor), Kimberli L. Carpenter (Gregory), and Jamie Hicks-Furgang (Michael); great-grandchildren, Kay-Leigh Hicks, Sierra and Anthony Pizzola, Trevor and Spencer Carpenter, Sidney Jude Furgang, Conor and Sean Hicks, Jr.; several nieces and nephews and devoted friend, Patricia Scheidel. The family extends their grateful appreciation to the Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility (B-3) Unit for their loving and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Alice's family on Monday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to Holy Spirit Church, East Greenbush at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Funeral Home McVeigh Funeral Home

208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 489-0188 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close