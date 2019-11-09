Alice May Hammond

Obituary
Hammond, Alice May ALBANY Alice May Hammond , 62, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Alice was the daughter of the late Samuel and Irene Galluzzo. Alice was the devoted wife to Millard Hammond married 24 years but together for 45 years. Alice enjoyed spending time with her entire family and she really enjoyed Christmas. Alice is survived by her husband, Millard P. Hammond; children, Millard P. Hammond Jr., James E. Hammond, Angel M. Hammond, Lee R Swain, Michael Hammond and Luke Hammond; stepson, Joseph A. Merrill; grandchildren, Andrew Hammond, Samantha Hammond, Mariah Hammond, James Hammond Jr., Brianna Sitts, Luke Hammond, Joshua Hammond, Kayden Hammond, Anahleena Bell, Aaleigha Stephens Larose and Nathaniel Bell; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mayelle, Jay'Lena, Naylonii, Elena, Annabelle, Zyquarie; sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Monday, November 11, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. where her service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . To share a memory, please visit newcomeralbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 9, 2019
