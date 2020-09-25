1/1
Alice P. Dayter
Dayter, Alice P. BERNE Alice P. Dayter of Berne passed away on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Alice Dayter graduated from Prospect High School in 1970 with her best friend, Saundra Jenkins by her side. She was a holy women and attended church at Faith and Love Fellowship in Rensselaer. She enjoyed singing, fishing, and gardening, spending time with family and friends, and helping anyone who needed care. She was predeceased by her mother, Alice Evans; her father, Daniel Thompson; and siblings: Randy Merritt, Betty Simmons, Luther Thompson, Jerry Thompson, and Cora Evans. She is survived by her husband, James W. Dayter; children: Tondra Williams, Titus Jenkins, and Twyla Jenkins; sisters: Mary Thompson and Katrina Evans; brothers: Robert Thompson, Perry Thompson, Jerome Thompson, Keith Evans and Kenneth Evans; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
