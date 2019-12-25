|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Rossi, Alice P. AMSTERDAM Mrs. Alice P. Rossi died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 90 years old. Born in Albany on September 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Zaloga) Della Rocco. On May 15, 1949, she was united in marriage to Charles J. Rossi Sr. In that same year, the couple moved to Amsterdam where they made their home on Christman Place. That union lasted 54 years until his passing on January 6, 2004. Alice was also predeceased by her brother Joseph Della Rocco; and her brother-in-law, Frederick Hauf; and a niece, Julia Della Rocco. Alice was a lifelong resident. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking and took great pride in her home. She loved her family dearly, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her five children, Linda J. McGillin and her husband Thomas of Amsterdam, Gail M. Antos of Johnstown, Charles J. Rossi Jr. and his wife Susan of Amsterdam, Joseph E. Rossi and his wife Amy of Hagaman, and John M. Rossi (Angela Terrell) of Dolgeville; eight grandchildren, Katie Antos (Brandon Spagnola), Stacey Antos, Tricia (Rob) Tambasco, Nicholas (Gwen) Rossi, Frank (Ariel) Guiffre, Laurie (Mike) Smith, Renee Rossi and Arianna Rossi; seven great-grandchildren, Autumn, Christian, Santino, Jared, Evelyn, Miles and Emerie; one sister, Wanda G. Hauf; one brother, John V. Della Rocco; one sister-in-law, Barbara Della Rocco of Latham; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, December 27, at 1 p.m. in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 51 N. Pawling St., Hagaman, N.Y. with the Reverend O. Robert DeMartinis as celebrant. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass beginning at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520, 4 Everett Road Ext., Albany, NY, 12205 or St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 25, 2019
