Smith, Alice TROY Alice Smith, of Otsego Avenue, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 95 after a long illness. Alice devoted her life to the loving affection of her family. She could always find a humorous opinion of all things with a smile. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, William G. Smith; a child, two sisters and one brother. Survivors include a daughter, Donna Moore (Charles) of Watervliet; and a son, Keith Smith of Cohoes. She is also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Due to COVID-19, services will be graveside only on Friday, May 1, at 11 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
