St. Andrew, Alice LAS VEGAS, Nev. Alice St. Andrew, 88, formerly of Troy, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was predeceased by husband Louis; son, Michael; and siblings, Jacob and Clarence Gilbert and Lillian Clark. She is survived by her son Louis P. St. Andrew III, as well as by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral, 2 p.m. Friday, in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. For online condolences visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019