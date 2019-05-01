Alice St. Andrew

St. Andrew, Alice LAS VEGAS, Nev. Alice St. Andrew, 88, formerly of Troy, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was predeceased by husband Louis; son, Michael; and siblings, Jacob and Clarence Gilbert and Lillian Clark. She is survived by her son Louis P. St. Andrew III, as well as by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral, 2 p.m. Friday, in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment in Oakwood Cemetery. For online condolences visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2019
