Balfe, Alice Theresa CHARLOTTE, N.C. Alice Theresa Balfe died peacefully at age 99 on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Novant Health Harris Hospice, Charlotte. She was surrounded in her final days by her four children, Carol Balfe of Oakland, Calif., Bruce Balfe (Donna) of Stevensville, Mich., Kevin Balfe (Margaret) of Silver Spring, Md., and Alicia Gaul (John) of Charlotte. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Born Alice Himmelberg on March 21, 1920, in Manhattan, she attended New Paltz State Teachers' College (1938-40) when she met Edward Francis Balfe of Rifton, N.Y. Alice and Ed were married on February 9, 1941, and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. They raised their children in Nassau, where Alice was active in the community, particularly on topics related to children and education. From Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader to PTA president, Nassau Public Library board chair, School Board member, and East Greenbush Central School District's first female School Board president, Alice kept her hand on the rudder with her down-to-earth leadership style. In retirement, Alice and Ed moved initially to Georgetown, S.C., where Alice was similarly active in community life, and, finally, on to Charlotte. In Charlotte, Alice and Ed found a treasured church home at Avondale Presbyterian Church, which became the epicenter of both their spiritual and social activities. While biographical and geographical facts have their rightful place in describing a person's life, they fall far short of capturing the spirit, character, and personality that defined Alice. For those who loved her, she will be remembered not by places and milestones, but through the memories of her indomitable presence. She had a memory for detail unparalleled in this universe. She could tell a story in a way that made you feel like you were watching it unfold in that moment through a pane of glass. She had head of hair that never turned fully gray and that she cut herself by "leaning over the sink and snipping where it seems too long." Motivated by frugality and the challenge of it, Alice took pride in being able to fix almost anything - from a piece of crockery to a broken washing machine. She danced her way across America, as a young woman in the 30s, winning Jitterbug ("Shag") championships in New York City, and as an older adult square dancing the width and breadth of the country with Ed. At age 92, one year after losing her beloved Ed, she bought herself a condo where she made fast friends and enjoyed a social life so vibrant it made her grandchildren jealous. Six months before she died, though she could barely see, scarcely hear, and hardly walk, she was determined to cast her ballot and be counted in the 2018 midterms. She was practical yet classy, down-to-earth yet hopeful, and entirely no-nonsense while simultaneously enjoying the lighter side of life. Alice was a force of nature and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, in the Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 29209 or



