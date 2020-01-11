Wilde, Alice TROY Alice Wilde, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her many friends. Born in Rome, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Verne and Vera Wilde. Alice was a fun loving person who enjoyed the company of her many friends at Diamond Rock in Troy. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Rev. Donald Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may visit on Monday from 11:30 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020