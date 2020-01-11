Alice Wilde

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 3rd St.
Troy, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 3rd St.
Troy, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilde, Alice TROY Alice Wilde, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her many friends. Born in Rome, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Verne and Vera Wilde. Alice was a fun loving person who enjoyed the company of her many friends at Diamond Rock in Troy. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Rev. Donald Rutherford officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may visit on Monday from 11:30 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.