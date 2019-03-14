Center, Alicia F. CORINTH Alicia F. Center, 58 of Locus Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Mary's Haven, Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Alicia's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, in the Gateway Church, 97 Hamilton Ave., Corinth with Pastor Wade Petteys officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia F. Center.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY 12822
(518) 654-9285
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019