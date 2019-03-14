Alicia F. Center

Center, Alicia F. CORINTH Alicia F. Center, 58 of Locus Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Mary's Haven, Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Alicia's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, in the Gateway Church, 97 Hamilton Ave., Corinth with Pastor Wade Petteys officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
