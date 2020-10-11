Glasko, Sister Alicia Marie, CSJ LATHAM Sister Alicia Marie Glasko, CSJ, 88, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 67 years. Sister Alicia, the former Geraldine Ann Glasko, was born on April 27, 1932, in Cohoes, N.Y., daughter of the late Andrew and Alice Dooley Glasko. After graduating from Catholic Central High School in Troy, Sister Alicia entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph on March 19, 1953, and professed final vows on August 15, 1960. Sister Alicia received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in education, both from The College of Saint Rose. For 47 years, she taught in schools in the Albany and Syracuse Dioceses. When she retired from teaching, Sister Alicia served as a driver at St. Joseph's Provincial House. Sister Alicia was a kind, considerate and generous woman, gifted with a non-judgmental, accepting and empathetic approach to people. She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life: spending time with her beloved family and friends, helping a child learn a new skill, reading the morning paper with a good cup of coffee, taking a friend for a drive in the country, navigating through a thought-provoking political discussion. Sister Alicia mastered the philosophy of simply "enjoying life where you are with what you have." In her last few years, Sister Alicia was also blessed with the grace of accepting her final illness with patience and courage, and she faced each day with peace and trust. Sister Alicia is survived by her beloved sister, Christine (the late Wylie) Gilchrist; her niece and nephew and their families: Roseann (Scott) Austin and Andrew (Jeanne) Gilchrist; many friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. In addition to her parents, Sister Alicia was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Wylie Gilchrist. Due to the continued health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Sister Alicia Marie at this time. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com
