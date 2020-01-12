Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison J. (Benoit) Petro. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Petro, Alison J. ALBANY Alison J. Petro (Benoit), 57 of Albany, formerly of Glenmont, passed away on January 6, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on May 31, 1962, in Tacoma, Wash. into a military family and grew up in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She attended Peru Central School, completed her undergraduate degree at SUNY Geneseo, and graduated with her master's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. Alison moved to Albany in 1986 and began a 32-year career as a Speech Pathologist at the Stratton V.A. Hospital, retiring in 2018. She met her husband, Joseph Benoit, on a blind date and they were married in 1989. She was a devoted mother to Katje and Jack whom she loved beyond measure. Alison took immense pride in seeing them make their way in the world. Alison loved life and was constantly on the go. Her passions included all things related to upholstery, woodworking, and garage sales. She enjoyed trips to N.Y.C. for plays and shows, nights with the Movie Group and Trivia Team, and great vacations - she loved the ocean and the sun. Halloween competed with Christmas as her favorite holiday. She was also a loyal friend, and she had many - touching all with her genuine warmth, sense of humor and sincere interest in each person. However, there was no greater love than to her family - including all the Petro's and Benoit's. She was predeceased by her father, CMSgt John Petro. She is survived by her husband and children; mother Kathe; sisters, Sue Casella (Gary), Cathy Dusaniwsky (Olech); brother John Petro (Stephanie); sister-in-law Marie Anderson (Dave); brothers-in-law, Tom Benoit (Mary) and Jim Benoit; and several nephews and a niece Abby - her crossword puzzle partner. The family thanks the staff at the Women's Cancer Center in Albany, Memorial Sloan Kettering in N.Y.C., and the Hospice Inn in Albany for all their efforts and support. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Alison's Memorial Service will be celebrated January 18, at 10 a.m. at St Vincent de Paul Parish, 900 Madison Ave in Albany. In lieu of flowers those wishing to may make a donation to the or the in Alison's name. Online condolences may be offered at







Petro, Alison J. ALBANY Alison J. Petro (Benoit), 57 of Albany, formerly of Glenmont, passed away on January 6, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on May 31, 1962, in Tacoma, Wash. into a military family and grew up in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She attended Peru Central School, completed her undergraduate degree at SUNY Geneseo, and graduated with her master's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. Alison moved to Albany in 1986 and began a 32-year career as a Speech Pathologist at the Stratton V.A. Hospital, retiring in 2018. She met her husband, Joseph Benoit, on a blind date and they were married in 1989. She was a devoted mother to Katje and Jack whom she loved beyond measure. Alison took immense pride in seeing them make their way in the world. Alison loved life and was constantly on the go. Her passions included all things related to upholstery, woodworking, and garage sales. She enjoyed trips to N.Y.C. for plays and shows, nights with the Movie Group and Trivia Team, and great vacations - she loved the ocean and the sun. Halloween competed with Christmas as her favorite holiday. She was also a loyal friend, and she had many - touching all with her genuine warmth, sense of humor and sincere interest in each person. However, there was no greater love than to her family - including all the Petro's and Benoit's. She was predeceased by her father, CMSgt John Petro. She is survived by her husband and children; mother Kathe; sisters, Sue Casella (Gary), Cathy Dusaniwsky (Olech); brother John Petro (Stephanie); sister-in-law Marie Anderson (Dave); brothers-in-law, Tom Benoit (Mary) and Jim Benoit; and several nephews and a niece Abby - her crossword puzzle partner. The family thanks the staff at the Women's Cancer Center in Albany, Memorial Sloan Kettering in N.Y.C., and the Hospice Inn in Albany for all their efforts and support. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Alison's Memorial Service will be celebrated January 18, at 10 a.m. at St Vincent de Paul Parish, 900 Madison Ave in Albany. In lieu of flowers those wishing to may make a donation to the or the in Alison's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.