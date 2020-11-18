Maloney, Allan Francis NASSAU Allan Maloney, aged 70, suddenly passed away at his home on November 13, 2020. Al was born at Samaritan Hospital on November 26, 1949, to Francis and Phyllis Maloney. He is survived by his sister Diane Parks; brother-in-law Stephen; and nephew Brendon. He was employed by New York State as a programmer for 30 years. He developed several personal passions over his lifetime including woodworking, stained glass creations and drawing via multiple mediums. He taught himself these creative skills and was masterful at each one. His creations are cherished by the family and friends he bestowed them upon. Al was a loving and loyal friend to the many people he touched. Al was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School and attended Siena College. He had a lifelong love for dogs and always had a loyal companion by his side. There will be no memorial service at this time. He will be creamated and his remains will be interred at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may to sent to The Regional Food Bank or The American Heart Association
. For additional details please contact the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home at bondfuneralhome@outlook.com