Greene, Allan HALFMOON Allan Greene, 74, passed away with dignity, surrounded by loved ones at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Al was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Hazel Greene; his son Randy Greene; and stepdaughter Dena Brown. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Katherine Greene; her daughter Dyonne Pahl; in-laws, Clare (Joe) Reynolds, Linda (Howard) Moore and Ray Tidball; as well as his son Josh (Jennifer) Greene, and two grandchildren, Delilah and Samantha Greene. Al is also survived by close family friends, Karen L'Ecuyer and Stephan Glavanakov. Born and raised in Upstate New York, the Perth Central School and Citrus (California) College alumnus primarily called the Capital District home for the better part of 55 years. Growing up in the shadow of the Adirondacks, Al was a frequent visitor to the Great Sacandaga Lake which fueled his active participation in fishing, boating and whitewater-canoeing competitions. That is also where he drew inspiration to fulfill his dream to build his own modern log home a mere 45-minute drive away from his computer security position at the New York State Department of Labor for over two decades. Expanding his love of woodworking into a side venture in furniture making upon retirement, Al and Kathy began spending their winters in the Southwest to be closer to family. A loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, Al spent his later years surrounded by friends on the golf course and at neighborhood poker games, handicapping horse races, rooting for the New York Yankees and Giants and doting on his two granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to melanoma.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.