Janssen, Rev. Dr. Allan GLENMONT The Rev. Dr. Allan Janssen, 72, died from complications of the corona virus on April 3, 2020. He was a minister of the Reformed Church in America serving congregations in Port Ewen, N.Y.; Selkirk, N.Y.; and Glen Rock, N.J.. He was a General Synod Professor, a Professor Emeritus of the New Brunswick Theological Seminary, a member of IRTI, an author of many books and articles as well as being an expert on Church Order and A.A. Van Ruler. Al was a graduate of Central College in Pella, Iowa, received his Masters in Philosophy from SUNY Albany, his M.DIV from New Brunswick Seminary in New Jersey and Western Seminary in Holland, Mich. (He was part of the original program of the Bi-Level Multisite program). He received his doctorate from the Free University in the Netherlands. He was a respected and world known theologian. Al was happiest when reading theology, in his study or translating books from Dutch to English, traveling to the Netherlands, teaching a class, preaching the Word, or when he was surrounded by his family but especially his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Colleen of Glenmont, N.Y.; his son, Jonathan Janssen (Molly Boyles) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his daughter, Sarah (Anthony) Genovese of Delmar, N.Y.; his daughter, Emily Janssen (Tricia Gagliardo) of Jersey City, N.J.; and his two beloved grandchildren, Sofia and Niccolo Genovese of Delmar, NY. In addition, he is survived by his siblings: Lois Sanchez of Des Moines, Iowa; Carol (Jennifer) Austin-Janssen of Hendersonville, N.C.; Steve (Judy) Janssen of Ely, Iowa; Debbie (Dean) Mechler of Spencer, Iowa; and Paul (Annette) Janssen of Somerville, N.J.. Burial will be private with a memorial service in the future when we can gather together as a faith community to worship. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory to New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Brunswick, NJ or to Room for All. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020