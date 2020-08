Goldberg, Allan L. ALBANY Allan L. Goldberg, 83 of Albany, died on August 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany He was the son of the late Murry and Miriam Goldberg. Services and interment were held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville on Monday, August 24, 2020, where he was laid to rest with his parents. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com