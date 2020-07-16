Perry, Allan P. "Al" CLIFTON PARK Allan P. "Al" Perry, 77 of Baltusrol Drive, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on March 17, 1943, in Albany and was the son of the late Clyde and Kathleen Judge Perry. He graduated from Vincentian High School and Siena College where he received his degree in business finance. Al had been an insurance salesman for the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. He was an active member of the Saratoga Council with the Knights of Columbus. He loved to vacation in Maine with his family. His favorite spot was the Town of York. He was the beloved husband of Helen T. Perry; and devoted father of Christine (Daniel) Franchini of Ballston Lake and Susan Perry of Clifton Park. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the Mass of Christian Burial in the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be maintained. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com