1/1
Allan P. "Al" Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry, Allan P. "Al" CLIFTON PARK Allan P. "Al" Perry, 77 of Baltusrol Drive, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on March 17, 1943, in Albany and was the son of the late Clyde and Kathleen Judge Perry. He graduated from Vincentian High School and Siena College where he received his degree in business finance. Al had been an insurance salesman for the Knights of Columbus for over 30 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. He was an active member of the Saratoga Council with the Knights of Columbus. He loved to vacation in Maine with his family. His favorite spot was the Town of York. He was the beloved husband of Helen T. Perry; and devoted father of Christine (Daniel) Franchini of Ballston Lake and Susan Perry of Clifton Park. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the Mass of Christian Burial in the church from 9-10 a.m. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery in Clifton Park. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be maintained. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Allan was, and always will be remembered as a great friend of ours! He will never be forgotten. Amen!
Dennis and Joan Klimek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved