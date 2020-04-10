|
Lajeunesse, Allan Peter "Pete" LAKE GEORGE Allan Peter "Pete" Lajeunesse, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born on September 2, 1930, in Troy, he was the son of the late Alcide and Marion (Wood) Lajeunesse. Pete was a barber who owned and retired from his shop: Lajeunesse's Barber Shop in Cohoes. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved "bride" Sheila; and his two brothers, Donald and Robert Lajeunesse. Survivors include his best friend Dennis; and wife Dawn Lajeunesse; sister-in-law Sharon Nowak; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He will be greatly missed by all. As Pete wished, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2020