Schneider, Allan S. ALBANY Allan S. Schneider, 78, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2019, while vacationing in Montreal, Quebec. Allan was born on September 26, 1940, in Brooklyn to Edith (Gonsky) and Harry Schneider. Allan attended Erasmus High School in Brooklyn and graduated from Livingston Manor High School in Livingston Manor, N.Y. He earned a B.Ch.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he was a member of the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi, and an M.S. from Pennsylvania State University. After a year working at the Dupont Experimental Station in Wilmington, Delaware, he enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley, where he earned a Ph.D. in 1968. Allan then completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, was a staff fellow at the National Institutes of Health, an associate member at the Sloan Kettering Institute in New York City and then joined the Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience at Albany Medical College as a professor. There he taught medical and graduate students and conducted research on molecular mechanisms of neuroendocrine secretion. Allan was a member of the American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Biophysical Society, and the Society for Neuroscience. He was also elected to chemical honorary societies Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Tau Beta Pi. He was invited to serve sabbaticals in Bergen, Norway; Melbourne, Australia; and Rehovot, Israel. Allan enjoyed spending time in the Catskill Mountains where as a youth he spent summers working at the resort hotels developed a love of Latin music and dancing. Since 1979 he and his family owned a summer home near the Beaverkill River in Roscoe, N.Y. He liked to fish, hike, and entertain family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mary-Jane Tunis Schneider of Albany; two sons, Henry S. Schneider of Kingston, Ontario, and Joseph B. Schneider of Oakland, Calif.; and grandchildren, Augustus (Gus) A.E. Schneider and Eden (Edie) R.T. Schneider. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, at 1 p.m. in the Agudas Achim Cemetery, located on Old Rte. 17 between Livingston Manor and Parksville. A memorial service will be arranged at a future date. Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Bryant Funeral Home. For further information please visit colonialbryantfuneralhome.com or call (845) 439-4333.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019