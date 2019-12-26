Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan T. Johnson. View Sign Service Information St. Joseph's Church 231 Second Street Scotia, NY 12302 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:45 AM St. Joseph's Church 231 2nd St. Scotia , NY View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 231 2nd St. Scotia , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson, Allan T. SCOTIA Allan T. Johnson, 77 of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont, N.Y. after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born on March 26, 1942, in Cooperstown, N.Y., he was the son of the late Theodore and Eileen Johnson. He was a lifelong area resident and graduated Hudson Valley Community College as a respiratory therapist in 1974. Allan started his career working in several hospitals in Albany area as a staff therapist, supervisor and department head and taught at HVCC in the Respiratory Therapy Program. He was a member of AARC and was involved in the NENYSSRT, serving as chapter president, heading up local seminars and holding other positions within the chapter. He was elected to the NYSSRT Board of Directors and served as the state president in 1980. During his time as president, the first state seminar was held. Allan was also instrumental in helping write the first draft of the Respiratory Therapy Licensure Bill. Allan went on to co-chair three state seminars throughout the years. He was co-owner of Andersen Johnson Corp and provided cutting edge respiratory therapy services for 15 years in the Capital District. He also developed a Respiratory Rehabilitation Program and worked with many long term programs providing these services to keep patients out of hospitals and nursing homes. Allan loved what he did and the patients he interacted with. In his free time, Allan was involved in coaching Scotia-Glenville Little League, CYO Basketball at Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville and Scotia Youth Soccer. He loved teaching young people these sports along with the principals of sportsmanship. He was a member of St Joseph's Parish of Scotia where he served as a Greeter and Eucharistic Minister. Allan was also involved in the Cursillo Movement of the Albany Dioceses and served on team as well as Lay Director. He was a member of the Glenville Knights of Columbus and was very involved in the REC Prison Ministry Program. Allan spent several weekends in state correctional facilities leading and being a part of the team in putting on retreats for the residents of these facilities. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a son, John Patrick Johnson; his brother, Martin Johnson; and brother-in-law, Jake Lee. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Russman Johnson whom he married on July 30, 1978; his two children, Bridget (Nathaniel) Holzmann of La Vergne, Tenn., and Robert (Lore Pokluda) Johnson of Schenectady; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Andrew, Sarah, Abigail, Naomi, Elizabeth and Michael Holzmann; and his sister, Johanne Lee of Merritt Island, Fla. The family would like to thank Pine Haven Nursing Home, especially the North Unit; and special love and thanks to Sharon for all her loving care. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 231 2nd St., Scotia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Joseph's Church Building Fund or the Dominican Retreat & Conference Center, Schenectady. To express condolences visit







Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019

