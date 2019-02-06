Kotmel, Allan V. SCHENECTADY Allan V. Kotmel, 76, died peacefully on January 31, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was born on May 1, 1942, in Montour Falls, N.Y. the son of the late Vincent Kotmel and late Grace Kotmel Drew. Allan graduated from Morris Central High School in 1960 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Hartwick College, a master's degree from Dartmouth College, and a Ph.D. from SUNY Albany, all in physics. While at SUNY Albany, he met his wife of 49 years, Marjorie Kotmel. They were married in November of 1969. Allan spent his entire career working for the New York State Teachers' Retirement system in the Information Systems department, retiring in 2005. During his career, he was heavily involved in the national Data Processing Management Association (later renamed Association of Information Technology Professionals). He held numerous positions, including region president over the years. Allan was also a member of the Guilderland Board of Education for over 10 years, serving as president for part of that tenure. After retirement, Allan spent time volunteering at his church, the Centerpointe Community Church, and Literacy New York Greater Capital. He also loved spending time with his grandkids. Allan was well loved and respected by everyone who met him. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Allan is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Guilderland; his son Allan V. Kotmel Jr. of Leesburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Alexander and Melina Kotmel of Leesburg; his sister Bettie (Al) Palmer of Schoharie, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, David Kotmel; his sister, Emilie McKown, and his parents. Visiting hours will be held at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on February 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be in the Fredendall Funeral Home on February 9, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allan's memory to or The Community Hospice. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary