|
|
Kotmel, Allan V. SCHENECTADY Allan V. Kotmel, 76, died peacefully on January 31, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. Allan is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his son Allan V. Kotmel Jr. of Leesburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Alexander and Melina Kotmel of Leesburg; his sister Bettie (Al) Palmer of Schoharie, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, David Kotmel; his sister, Emilie McKown; and his parents, Vincent Kotmel and Grace Kotmel Drew. Visiting hours will be held at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on February 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be in the Fredendall Funeral Home on February 9, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allan's memory to or The Community Hospice. Online condolences and a full obituary may be read at fredendallfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019