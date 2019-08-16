Spear, Allen D. BRAINARD Allen D. Spear, 60 of Brainard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home. Allen was born in North Kingstown, R.I. the son of the late Donald W. and Beverly Tataro Spear. Allen was an Army veteran. He retired from the N.Y.S. Commission of Legislative Drafting where he was a deputy director and at the time of his death he was the owner of Allendale's Antiques in Brainard. Allen was predeceased by his dear friend Thomas V. Carol Sr. His survivors include his brother, Kenneth Spear of Greenfield, Mass. and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment, East Nassau Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019