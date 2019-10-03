Greenberg, Allen K. SLINGERLANDS Allen K. Greenberg, 72 of Slingerlands, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his residence. Allen was a lifelong Albany resident and was a longtime certified public accountant. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Greenberg; son, Michael Greenberg (Melissa) of Delmar; daughters, Michelle Ginsberg (Jonathan) of Burke, Va. and Jill Hildreth (Scott) of Slingerlands. Brother of Lee Greenberg (Marcia) of Slingerlands and Estelle Chase (Marc) of Stamford, Conn. He also leaves five grandchildren. Services at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Sunday, October 6, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Beth Emeth Cemetery in Loudonville. The period of mourning will be observed at the Greenberg residence, 11 Bittersweet Ln, Slingerlands on Monday, October 7, commencing at 6:30 p.m. The full obituary will appear in Friday's paper. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019