1/1
Allen Woolsey Hulse
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hulse, Allen Woolsey VENICE, Fla. Allen Woolsey Hulse, age 86, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Venice, Fla. Affectionately known by friends and family as "Chubby," he was born on December 19, 1933, in Windsor, N.Y. to Elizabeth VanderVoort and Woolsey Baxter Hulse. He attended Waterford High School, where he earned his varsity letters in cross country, basketball and soccer. He married Diane Mary Roberts on May 5, 1956, in St. Mary's Church in Waterford. Allen enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 28, 1951, served three years during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on October 14, 1954. After his time in the military, Allen worked on the tugboats in the Erie Canal and at Eddie Value Company. He later worked at the General Electric Silicone plant in Waterford for 38 years, after which he retired. After retirement from G.E., he opened a family business, the Colonial Deli Mart, with his wife Diane, his sister Kathy, and brother-in-law Fred Potter. He was a loving and devoted father and husband, being a rock through the tough times for his wife Diane in her brave fight against cancer. After Diane's untimely passing, Allen became the glue of the Hulse family. He was also a significant figure in the Waterford community, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Kavanaugh Hook & Ladder Co Fire Department and volunteering at the Waterford Youth Center. He was a coach and role model for the Waterford Youth Council basketball program, spreading his values and compassion to the younger generation. He was a man of simple pleasures, including basketball with his 8th Street friends, fishing on long summer days and enjoying the company of family. He played a large part in his grandchildren's development and growth, instilling the same values in them as he did in his own boys. In his later years, Allen moved to Florida and eventually remarried to Shirley Ruth Nash. They were together over 20 years. Allen and Shirley liked to travel and spend time with friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Potter; his two sons, Stephen and Robert; his five grandchildren, Danielle, Sean, Nicholas, Amanda, and Joshua; and his three great-grandchildren, Preston, Troy, and Everleigh. His family all loved him dearly and will miss him always. Family, friends and all others whose lives Allen touched are invited to a graveside service in the Waterford Rural Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please respect social distancing if attending the service. For up to date information about the service, please search Facebook for the event "Allen Hulse Memorial Service." In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association in Allen's honor: http://act.alz.org/goto/AllenHulse.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Waterford Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Bob and family so sorry for your loss. Diane (Keller) and Wayne Arnold
Diane Arnold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved