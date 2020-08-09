Hulse, Allen Woolsey VENICE, Fla. Allen Woolsey Hulse, age 86, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Venice, Fla. Affectionately known by friends and family as "Chubby," he was born on December 19, 1933, in Windsor, N.Y. to Elizabeth VanderVoort and Woolsey Baxter Hulse. He attended Waterford High School, where he earned his varsity letters in cross country, basketball and soccer. He married Diane Mary Roberts on May 5, 1956, in St. Mary's Church in Waterford. Allen enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 28, 1951, served three years during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on October 14, 1954. After his time in the military, Allen worked on the tugboats in the Erie Canal and at Eddie Value Company. He later worked at the General Electric Silicone plant in Waterford for 38 years, after which he retired. After retirement from G.E., he opened a family business, the Colonial Deli Mart, with his wife Diane, his sister Kathy, and brother-in-law Fred Potter. He was a loving and devoted father and husband, being a rock through the tough times for his wife Diane in her brave fight against cancer. After Diane's untimely passing, Allen became the glue of the Hulse family. He was also a significant figure in the Waterford community, serving as a volunteer fireman for the Kavanaugh Hook & Ladder Co Fire Department and volunteering at the Waterford Youth Center. He was a coach and role model for the Waterford Youth Council basketball program, spreading his values and compassion to the younger generation. He was a man of simple pleasures, including basketball with his 8th Street friends, fishing on long summer days and enjoying the company of family. He played a large part in his grandchildren's development and growth, instilling the same values in them as he did in his own boys. In his later years, Allen moved to Florida and eventually remarried to Shirley Ruth Nash. They were together over 20 years. Allen and Shirley liked to travel and spend time with friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Potter; his two sons, Stephen and Robert; his five grandchildren, Danielle, Sean, Nicholas, Amanda, and Joshua; and his three great-grandchildren, Preston, Troy, and Everleigh. His family all loved him dearly and will miss him always. Family, friends and all others whose lives Allen touched are invited to a graveside service in the Waterford Rural Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please respect social distancing if attending the service. For up to date information about the service, please search Facebook for the event "Allen Hulse Memorial Service." In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
in Allen's honor: http://act.alz.org/goto/AllenHulse
.