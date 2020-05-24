Coonan, Allison McCaffery EAST GREENBUSH Allison McCaffery Coonan, 46 of East Greenbush, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Troy in April of 1974 to Rene Legasse McCaffery and the late William McCaffery. Allison received her education at Troy's Catholic Central and Maria College in Albany. She earned her R.N. license, graduating in the top of her class. She held many nursing positions including Albany Medical Center, Gentiva and several nursing homes. In addition to her mother, Allison is also survived by her children, Nicholas and Grace Coonan; her sister Melissa McCaffery Kuhnla; a nephew Gavin; and a niece Delaney. Allison is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no service at this time. When we are able to, a memorial Mass will be scheduled to celebrate Allison's life. If I may borrow a quote a friend of mine used recently "This is an example of God's mercy."