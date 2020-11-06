Perrotte, Alma C. SCOTIA Alma C. Perrotte, 84 of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. in The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Scotia. Masks will be required and all current COVID-19 regulations will be followed. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Times Union. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.