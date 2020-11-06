1/
Alma C. Perrotte
Perrotte, Alma C. SCOTIA Alma C. Perrotte, 84 of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. in The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Scotia. Masks will be required and all current COVID-19 regulations will be followed. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the Times Union. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The White Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
The White Funeral Home
