Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC 294 Whiteview Road Wynantskill , NY 12198 (518)-283-2911 Send Flowers Obituary

Clement, Alma POESTENKILL Alma Theresa (Walsh) Clement, 101 years of age, traveled peacefully to join her husband Leo in heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Alma lived as a true "instrument of peace" as she was kind, gave unconditional love, never complained, and remained positive no matter what the circumstances. Alma practiced and fully embraced her Roman Catholic faith. She was also known for her keen sense of humor which put everyone at ease. Alma was born on a dairy farm in North Greenbush that today is the site of Vanderheyden Hall. At a young age, Alma's family moved to a new farm near Weatherwax Road and she spent the rest of her life in Poestenkill. Alma and Leo were charter members of St. Jude the Apostle Church and School since its inception. They remained active in St. Jude's throughout their lives where Alma was a Eucharistic minister, religious education teacher, choir member, and president of the Altar Rosary Society. Alma was a weekly volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy for over 25 years. She was a member of and served as president of the Poestenkill Seniors. She bowled with the Leisurettes for 30 years at Hi-Way Lanes. For more than 15 years, Alma and Leo opened their home to children from New York City through the NY City Fresh Air Fund. Alma loved Poestenkill and volunteered for many activities throughout the town. At age 59, Alma earned her GED as she had to leave high school after her freshman year to help support her family. Then on her 100th birthday, she was awarded an honorary high school diploma from Catholic Central High School in Troy where all her children were graduates. Alma was the supreme example of motherhood and family raising seven children; 19 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren: Joan and Mike Hayes of Poestenkill and their children Mikey, Matthew, and Karin (Mark) Callahan; the late Colonel James Clement and his surviving wife Ann, and his daughter Tina Hamilton-Engram; Jean and Art Franklin of Burden Lake and their children Pam Keenan (Tom) and Michelle Burton; Joseph Clement of Poestenkill; Jonathan and Barbara Clement of Poestenkill and his children Jennifer, Renee' (Toby) DePuy, Danica and stepchildren Amy and Luke Mahoney; Janice and Greg Olmstead of Front Royal, Va. and their children Kathryn and Stephen; Jerome and Mary Clement of Albany and their children Simon, Nathanial, Andrew (Kari), Samuel, Noah, Mary James, Luke, and Anna. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Alma received from the staff of unit A-3 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Alma was pleased with the Activity Committee at the Manor and she enjoyed the warm friendship and kindness of the residents. In the giving spirit that was always Alma, she donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to the Leo & Alma Clement/Poestenkill Library Scholarship Fund, 9 Plank Rd., Poestenkill, NY 12140 or to the Activities Committee, C/O Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY 12180. Calling hours are Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Jude The Apostle Church on Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. A memorial Mass will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at church. Please visit







Clement, Alma POESTENKILL Alma Theresa (Walsh) Clement, 101 years of age, traveled peacefully to join her husband Leo in heaven on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Alma lived as a true "instrument of peace" as she was kind, gave unconditional love, never complained, and remained positive no matter what the circumstances. Alma practiced and fully embraced her Roman Catholic faith. She was also known for her keen sense of humor which put everyone at ease. Alma was born on a dairy farm in North Greenbush that today is the site of Vanderheyden Hall. At a young age, Alma's family moved to a new farm near Weatherwax Road and she spent the rest of her life in Poestenkill. Alma and Leo were charter members of St. Jude the Apostle Church and School since its inception. They remained active in St. Jude's throughout their lives where Alma was a Eucharistic minister, religious education teacher, choir member, and president of the Altar Rosary Society. Alma was a weekly volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy for over 25 years. She was a member of and served as president of the Poestenkill Seniors. She bowled with the Leisurettes for 30 years at Hi-Way Lanes. For more than 15 years, Alma and Leo opened their home to children from New York City through the NY City Fresh Air Fund. Alma loved Poestenkill and volunteered for many activities throughout the town. At age 59, Alma earned her GED as she had to leave high school after her freshman year to help support her family. Then on her 100th birthday, she was awarded an honorary high school diploma from Catholic Central High School in Troy where all her children were graduates. Alma was the supreme example of motherhood and family raising seven children; 19 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren: Joan and Mike Hayes of Poestenkill and their children Mikey, Matthew, and Karin (Mark) Callahan; the late Colonel James Clement and his surviving wife Ann, and his daughter Tina Hamilton-Engram; Jean and Art Franklin of Burden Lake and their children Pam Keenan (Tom) and Michelle Burton; Joseph Clement of Poestenkill; Jonathan and Barbara Clement of Poestenkill and his children Jennifer, Renee' (Toby) DePuy, Danica and stepchildren Amy and Luke Mahoney; Janice and Greg Olmstead of Front Royal, Va. and their children Kathryn and Stephen; Jerome and Mary Clement of Albany and their children Simon, Nathanial, Andrew (Kari), Samuel, Noah, Mary James, Luke, and Anna. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Alma received from the staff of unit A-3 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Alma was pleased with the Activity Committee at the Manor and she enjoyed the warm friendship and kindness of the residents. In the giving spirit that was always Alma, she donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to the Leo & Alma Clement/Poestenkill Library Scholarship Fund, 9 Plank Rd., Poestenkill, NY 12140 or to the Activities Committee, C/O Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY 12180. Calling hours are Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Jude The Apostle Church on Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. A memorial Mass will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at church. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close