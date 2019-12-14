|
Farrell, Alma (Nelson) EAST GREENBUSH Alma (Nelson) Farrell, age 94 of East Greenbush, died peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born April 24, 1925, in Craryville, N.Y., Alma was the daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Getschel) Nelson. Predeceased by her husband Richard Farrell; siblings, Olive Michael, Griffin Nelson, Beth Muth, and Helen Carlson Alma was the mother of Richard (Louise) Farrell of Valatie, Ronald (Mark Bechard) Farrell of Albany, David Farrell of Valatie, and the late Marilyn (Mike) Scoons; grandmother of Gretchen (Kristen) Guenther-Collins, Todd (Erin) Farrell, Eric Guenther, Brent (Sarah) Farrell, Ross (Elaina Heagerty) Farrell, Catherine Farrell and Emily Farrell; great-grandmother of Eloise, Bennett, Ryan, Reed and Simon; sister of Laura Hubbard, Brandt (Almeda) Nelson. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Harry Carlson and Edgar Muth; with many, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to send their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Teresian House. They showed amazing compassion, care and support for Alma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, December 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church 163 Columbia Tpk. Rensselaer, N.Y., with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery East Greenbush, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY 12203
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019