1/1
Alma Feeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feeney, Alma GUILDERLAND Alma Feeney, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katherine Beckerle. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and New York State Teachers College. As a young woman, Alma lived in New York City and enjoyed the theater, music and excitement of city life. Mrs. Feeney was an English teacher in the Averill Park School system. She was a member of the Pinehaven Country Club and worked closely with the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill. She was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed traveling with her husband Tony. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of Christ the King. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. Feeney Jr.; and sisters, Helen Mackey, Edith Beckerle and Mary Therese Barber. She is survived by her children, Richard Feeney, Dennis Feeney (Terri), Stephen Feeney (Lynette), and Tammy Feeney (Virginia "Sissy"); grandchildren, Kristina DeGrocco (Tom), Michael Rossman (Kelly), Christen, Kiern and Willem Feeney; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Daniel DeGrocco; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many caregivers throughout the years especially her longtime caregiver Peggy and her friend and caregiver Lisa, who was with her at her passing. Funeral services will be held privately. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved