Feeney, Alma GUILDERLAND Alma Feeney, 97, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katherine Beckerle. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and New York State Teachers College. As a young woman, Alma lived in New York City and enjoyed the theater, music and excitement of city life. Mrs. Feeney was an English teacher in the Averill Park School system. She was a member of the Pinehaven Country Club and worked closely with the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill. She was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed traveling with her husband Tony. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of Christ the King. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. Feeney Jr.; and sisters, Helen Mackey, Edith Beckerle and Mary Therese Barber. She is survived by her children, Richard Feeney, Dennis Feeney (Terri), Stephen Feeney (Lynette), and Tammy Feeney (Virginia "Sissy"); grandchildren, Kristina DeGrocco (Tom), Michael Rossman (Kelly), Christen, Kiern and Willem Feeney; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Daniel DeGrocco; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the many caregivers throughout the years especially her longtime caregiver Peggy and her friend and caregiver Lisa, who was with her at her passing. Funeral services will be held privately. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
