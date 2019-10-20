Hilton, Alma Rittner TROY Alma Rittner Hilton, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on October 4, 2019, just seven weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Cresson, Pa., Alma lived most of her life in Troy. She was predeceased by her daughter, Judy Ann; husbands, Frank Rittner and Lloyd Hilton; son-in-law Hal Reiser Jr.; two sisters and seven brothers. She is survived by her loving children, Catherine "Kay" Reiser of Valley Falls and Troy, Robert (Gerry) Rittner of Clifton Park, David (Christa) Rittner of Voorheesville, and John (Sandy) Hilton of Troy. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. As a member of the greatest generation, she experienced the great depression and did her part to maintain the home front during World War II. It's impossible to record everything she did in her long life, but some of her favorite things, other than family, included belonging to the Columbiettes, the Hibernians, and Elks Lodge 141 where she served as president of the Auxiliary. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo and rooting for the Mets and Patriots. She held many jobs, the last as a cook at R.P.I. before retiring in 1980. She was a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy. She was sharp as a tack until her death and her made up expressions made us all laugh. She always had a smile on her face and an optimistic outlook on life that was contagious. But more than anything, she was a fiercely loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. We were blessed by her long life and will miss her beyond measure. A funeral Mass will be offered in her memory on Saturday, October 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment immediately following will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019