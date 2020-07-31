1/
Alma U. Beer
Beer, Alma U. LEE, Mass. Mrs. Alma U. Beer, 100, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Lee, Mass. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., on June 27, 1920, she was the daughter of German immigrants, the late Alma Pastanier Uhlig and Edmund Uhlig, owner of the U. S. Beef Company (bought by Wohrle's Food) in Pittsfield. Alma was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2011; her mother and father; and her brother Edmund Jr. in 1933. She is survived by her sons: Richard Beer and wife Ellen Higgins, Thomas Beer and wife Linda Thompson, and Christopher Beer and wife Deborah Beer; daughter: Jennifer Beer; her six grandchildren: Connie Higgins-Beer, Katharine Alma Higgins-Beer, Michael Beer and wife Ramela Ouzounian Beer, David Beer and wife Rachelle Beer, Courtney Beer and husband Jarred Panger, and Delaney Beer and partner Erica Chavez; and her two great-grandchildren: James Van Beer and Lexi Elisabeth Panger. For service details and Alma's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Burial
09:30 AM
Pittsfield Cemetery
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
